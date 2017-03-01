Leukaemia patient has stem cell transplant after U-turn over sister's UK visa

A woman who feared for her life after her sister was refused a visa to give her a stem cell transplant has finally undergone the operation.

May Brown, 23, who has leukaemia, hit the headlines last year after pleading with the Home Office to allow her sister Martha into the UK.

According to Mrs Brown, the Home Office said it was "not satisfied" that Martha, from Nigeria, would be a genuine visitor or had the funds to cover the costs of the trip.

But Martha, 26, was granted access late last year and the stem cell transplant was performed at King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, on January 30.

It could not be carried out at Christmas because Mrs Brown had suffered a virus and required further chemotherapy treatment before the operation could take place.

Mrs Brown, who is married with a two-year-old daughter, Selina-May, said: "I am overwhelmed the transplant has taken place.

"I didn't have much sleep the night before due to being anxious at what was lying ahead, but I was then and am now, filled with so much joy.

"This opportunity has given me a second chance at life, enabling me to go back to being a mother to my beautiful daughter.

"I will forever be grateful to the great British public for the support they gave during my appeal and to London-based blood cancer charity ACLT, for the tremendous support and love they have shown me.

"They truly have gone over and above for my family and me."

Beverley De-Gale, ACLT co-founder and mother to the UK's first black person to receive a stem cell transplant from a non-related person, said: "May's appeal is probably one of the most challenging campaigns our small charity has managed in the last 20 years.

"We've been working closely with May since August last year to ensure the outcome.

"It feels surreal that it has now happened, despite the many hurdles we faced.

"It is still early days for May, however we wish her all the best as she starts a new chapter in her life."