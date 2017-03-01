Lobsters replace dragons on Welsh flags to highlight skin cancer risks

Welsh flags at some of the country's famous landmarks have swapped dragons for lobsters to highlight the country's soaring skin cancer rates.

Around 30 famous sites, including the Cardiff Millennium Centre and Pembroke castle, have erected the modified crustacean flag on St David's Day.

Skin cancer rates in Wales rose by 52% between 2003 and 2014, according to the latest available figures from Cancer Research UK.

The quirky stunt, part of charity Skin Care Cymru's "Don't be a Lobster" campaign, was designed to "encourage people to look twice" at their levels of UV protection.

Chairman Paul Thomas said: "The red dragon in the Welsh flag is probably the most iconic symbol of Wales. Similarly, a lobster is one of the most well-known associations with sun burn.

"Our aim is simple - to encourage people to be aware of the risks."

Around 140 people die from the disease in Wales annually, with some 770 new diagnoses each year, Cancer Research said.

Volunteer Aled Thomas, 26, said: "We wanted to bring our campaign to the public in a memorable way. As a nation, we have a good sense of humour and don't take ourselves too seriously.

"But we want to encourage people to look twice and have a conversation. We are very concerned about the disproportionate rate of skin cancer in Wales."

Nick Ramsay, the Chair of Assembly Public Accounts Committee, will ask the Welsh Assembly to fully support the campaign on Wednesday.

Dr Avad Mughal, a charity trustee and Swansea-based dermatologist , said: "Although Wales is often synonymous with rain, even when the sun isn't shining, the UV rays can penetrate your skin, heightening the risk of various skin cancers."

He said people living longer, better detection methods and sunbeds were all factors behind the rise in melanoma.

Cancer Research UK spokeswoman Katie Edmunds said: "Even in Wales, the sun can be strong enough to cause sunburn from around April to September, especially between 11am and 3pm.

"Sunscreen can help protect the parts you can't cover. Choose one with at least SPF15 and 4 or more stars, put plenty on and re-apply it regularly."

The "Cymrustacean" flags will fly until March 10.