MP urges ban on super-strength white cider, citing tragic death of 16-year-old

Super-strength white cider should be banned or made much more expensive to protect young people against alcohol harm, a Labour MP has said.

Mary Glindon urged Theresa May to outlaw the drink as she raised the case of a constituent whose 16-year-old daughter died after drinking 1.5 litres of the beverage.

The Prime Minister said the Government had taken action to address the issue with strong ciders already facing higher rates of tax than equivalent lower strength products.

Ms Glindon, the MP for North Tyneside, said at Prime Minister's Questions: "My constituent Joanne Good's 16-year-old daughter, Megan, tragically died after drinking half a three-litre bottle of Frosty Jack's cider which is 7.5% proof and at under £4 a bottle contains 22 vodka shot-equivalents.

"Does the Prime Minister accept that cheap, super-strength white cider is a health hazard and should be banned or at the very least carry a much higher duty per unit?"

Mrs May offered her "deepest sympathies" to the 16-year-old's family.

She said: "You do raise a very important issue and that is why we do as a Government recognise the harm that is associated with problem consumption of alcohol.

"We have taken action through the duty system so these high-strength ciders and beers are taxed more than equivalent lower strength products.

"We have also, of course, taken action on the very cheap alcohol by banning sales below duty plus VAT."

Mrs May said education could also play a role, telling MPs it is important young people are made aware of the "dangers and the harms of alcohol misuse".