Nick Clegg: EU migrants working in NHS must be given immediate right to remain

European Union migrants working in the health service should be given an immediate right to remain under an "NHS passport", former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg has urged.

The senior Liberal Democrat is pushing for all EU citizens to be given guarantees about their status after Brexit but believes there is an urgent requirement to make the position clear for the 59,000 EU nationals working directly for the NHS.

Lib Dem Brexit spokesman Mr Clegg warned the NHS would "collapse" without its EU staff.

Theresa May has said she wants to guarantee the rights of EU nationals in the UK - but only if the other 27 member states extend the same deal to Britons living in their countries.

The Prime Minister said she wants an early deal on the issue, but the Lib Dems said the NHS should not have to endure that uncertainty over the coming months.

Mr Clegg also warned that other sectors would suffer if the more than 2.2 million EU workers in the UK decided to leave or were forced out after Brexit.

The construction industry employs 210,000 continental Europeans, according to official figures compiled by the House of Commons library.

The Government is facing a possible Lords defeat on the issue, with Labour and the Lib Dems part of a cross-party alliance backing changes to the European Union (Notification Of Withdrawal) Bill.

Mr Clegg said: "The NHS would collapse if we told all the doctors, nurses and other valued staff from other EU countries that they were no longer welcome here.

"Not only would that be a slap in the face to those who have cared for and helped so many British people back to health, it would also seriously damage health care in this country and put the nation's very health at risk.

"But health is far from the only sector that would be damaged.

"The Government has just indicated it wants to build a vast number of extra homes - how will it possibly deliver those targets if it turns its back on almost 10% of the country's builders?

"The Government is also relying on big infrastructure projects to support a fragile economy - all of which will require more builders, not less."

Other sectors that would be hit include manufacturing, which employs 311,000 foreign EU nationals - 10% of the workforce - as well as accommodation and food services, where 243,000 EU workers make up 14% of the workforce.

Mr Clegg said: "You can't have a hard Brexit and a strong NHS, or a hard Brexit and an economy that delivers the homes Britain needs.

"Now that even David Davis has acknowledged we will need workers from the EU for the foreseeable future, why won't Theresa May do the decent thing and guarantee the right to remain for all EU citizens?"

Separate analysis by the TUC found there were 142,500 European Economic Area migrants working in the health and social care sector in England alone.

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said: "The Government is creating appalling uncertainty for thousands of NHS workers and care workers.

"It's a terrible way to treat dedicated public servants.

"And if Brexit means they have to leave, our health and social care services will struggle to cope.

"The Prime Minister should guarantee EU citizens living and working in Britain the right to remain in the UK - and she should do it now, ahead of negotiations. It's the right thing to do.

"And it will regain some of the goodwill Britain needs to negotiate the best possible Brexit deal."

Jon Skewes, director for policy, employment relations and communications at the Royal College of Midwives, said: "To leave hard-working frontline NHS staff in limbo with regard to their future employment rights is an absolute disgrace.

"There will undoubtedly be a gaping hole in the NHS and our maternity services if the working rights of our EU healthcare colleagues are revoked post-Brexit."

A Department of Health spokesman said: "As the Government has repeatedly made clear, overseas workers form a crucial part of our NHS and we value their contribution immensely.

"We want to see the outstanding work of doctors and nurses who are already trained overseas continue, but at the same time we have been very clear that we want to give more domestic students the chance to be doctors, given the enduring popularity of this as a career."