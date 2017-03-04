Mother urged to come forward by police after remains of infant found

Police have appealed for a mother to come forward to ensure her well-being following the discovery of an infant's remains.

The discovery was made in Broadway, Sheerness, Kent, at 12.48pm on Saturday, but the age and identity of the child was not known.

Kent Police said the cause of death had not been established yet as forensic officers conducted inquiries at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are at the scene conducting inquiries and are keen to hear from anyone who may have information that can help them establish the circumstances.

"As part of their inquiries, officers are also keen to locate the mother of the child to ensure her well-being."

Police appealed to anyone with information about the remains to contact them on 101.

"Those that do come forward should know that the information will be handled in a sensitive way," the spokesman said.