Tories pledge to push for free care extension to under-65s with dementia

The Tories have warned they will lodge legislation to extend free care to under-65s with conditions such as dementia this summer if the Government failed to act.

Conservative mental health spokesman Miles Briggs said if the Scottish Government failed to take action, he would bring a member's bill to Holyrood to bring about the change.

The campaign for Frank's Law aims to end the situation where people under 65 who have conditions such as dementia, motor neurone disease, Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis and cancer have to pay for the care they need.

It is named after former Dundee United footballer Frank Kopel, who died in 2014 after a battle with dementia, and has been spearheaded by his wife Amanda.

Mrs Kopel was at the Scottish Conservative Conference in Glasgow as Mr Briggs pledged he would not let the SNP administration "kick this into the long grass"

The Tory MSP hit out, saying: "It is a shocking indictment on this SNP government's record on health that terminally ill patients under the age of 65 are being charged for the basic help they need.

"Many patients and families have told me, when you're on your deathbed, worrying about where you'll find money to pay for vital care is the last thing you want to go through.

"That's why Frank's Law is needed today, it was needed yesterday, and I will not let the SNP kick this into the long grass.

"I've met with the Scottish Parliament's bills team, and unless the Scottish Government does something soon, I will be launching a member's bill in the summer."