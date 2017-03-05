Adele: I'm married now

Singer Adele has ended speculation about her marital status, confirming she has tied-the-knot.

The star, 28, spoke about her relationship with long-term partner Simon Konecki, 42, while performing on stage in Brisbane, Australia.

Talking about her hit track Someone Like You, she told fans: "I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record.

"Because as bad as a break-up can be and as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling.

"Obviously, I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now."

She added: "I've found my next person but you know that feeling when everything about you feels alive for the first time."

The star and Konecki have been together since 2011 and have a four-year-old son, Angelo.

In January, the Hello singer was photographed wearing a gold band on her ring finger.

She sparked questions about whether she had wed when she thanked her "husband" at the Grammys.