'Open and transparent' Jeremy Corbyn publishes tax returns

Jeremy Corbyn has made his tax returns public after Chancellor Philip Hammond said he would not do so because it amounted to "demonstration politics".

Details on the Labour leader's website show he earned £114,342 in 2015/16 on which he paid £35,298 in tax.

The revelation followed Mr Hammond dismissing a challenge from Labour's shadow chancellor John McDonnell to publish his tax returns.

Mr Hammond told the BBC: "No. I have no intention of doing so.

"Just for the record my tax affairs are all perfectly regular and up to date.

"But I think this demonstration politics isn't helping the atmosphere in British politics."

The Labour leader said he was releasing his tax returns because: "I have made it clear that I think it is right for party leaders to be open and transparent about their tax affairs."

Mr McDonnell has already made his tax affairs public, saying people should be proud of their contributions to public services.

The shadow chancellor has said a Labour government will make everyone earning above £1 million make their tax records public if the party wins power.

Mr Corbyn's tax return showed he earned £77,019 from all employments, £36,045 from UK pensions and state benefits, £1,200 profit from self employment, and £78 in interest from UK bank and building societies during the period stated.