Organisations must step up a gear on privacy rights says information watchdog

Consumers' privacy rights will have to be a top priority for organisations that collect personal data, the information commissioner will say on Monday.

Elizabeth Denham will tell the conference that changes to data protection law will require organisations to step up a gear and ensure their customers' rights are protected.

The General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR), which come into force in May 2018, will give people stronger rights to know how their information is used.

At the data protection practitioners' conference, organised by the Information Commissioner's Office, Ms Denham is to say: "The GDPR provides more protections for consumers and more privacy obligations for organisations.

"It aligns with people's expectations for strong safeguards, and recognises the advance of digital services in the public and private sector.

"The real change for organisations will be understanding the new rights for consumers."

Under the GDPR, UK citizens will have more control over accessing the personal data organisations hold about them, and then correcting or erasing that data.

The conference will be held in Manchester, and more than 800 delegates are expected to attend.