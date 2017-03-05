Tony Blair 'seeking to be Trump envoy to Middle East'

Tony Blair's spokesman has refused to be drawn on claims that the ex-prime minister is seeking to become US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy.

Mr Blair met the president's son-in-law and key adviser Jared Kushner at the White House last week to discuss working for Mr Trump, according to the Mail on Sunday.

A spokesman for the former PM told the Press Association: "I'm not going to comment on private conversations."

The newspaper said Mr Blair has met Mr Kushner three times since September.

After leaving Downing Street, Mr Blair took the role of Middle East envoy for the Quartet Group comprising the EU, US, Russia and UN.