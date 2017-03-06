Family of 15 signs up for Cancer Research UK fundraising run

A couple and their 13 children are backing a new event to raise funds for research into cancer.

Emma and Roy Hann, from Dundee, have signed up to take part in a family Race for Life 5K for Cancer Research UK this summer.

Joining them on the start line in Dundee will be their 13 children, aged between two and 25.

The family has been chosen to launch the new event, which will take place at 10 venues across Scotland and allow men, women and children of all ages to participate together.

Mr Hann, 47, said his thoughts of close family members who have had cancer will push him to the finish line.

As a nurse practitioner at the city's Ninewells Hospital, he works regularly with patients who have cancer.

He said: "I've seen first-hand how devastating the disease can be. That's why I'm determined to do everything I can to help fund research to help beat cancer sooner."

He and his wife are set to become grandparents for the first time this year, with their daughter Polly, 22, and 24-year-old son-in law Michael Watt - who is also taking part in the Race for Life - due to have a baby in August.

The couple, who already get through 50 pints of milk, 21 loaves of bread and five large boxes of cereal a week to feed their family, said they cannot wait to welcome the new generation.

Mrs Hann, 47, said: "My family are everything to me. Being a mum with 13 children has challenges.

"It's exhausting and every night when I fall in to the bed I'm asleep in seconds. I wouldn't have it any other way though as I love family life.

"I can't wait to become a gran and I'm really looking forward to meeting the new arrival.

"But I know cancer touches so many families. That's why I want to do everything I can to support research so families in Scotland who are going through cancer will have more tomorrows together."

Their children Rachel, 25, Sophia, 24, Polly, 22, Charlotte, 21, Alice, 18, Annabelle, 16, Jennifer, 14, Isabella, 13, Jonas,11, Enos, nine, Eva, seven, Posy, five, and Meg, two, are all expected to take part in the event at Dundee's Camperdown Park on Father's Day, June 18.

They are now urging other families to sign up for family events also taking place in Stirling, Perth, Fife, Edinburgh, Falkirk, Irvine, Glasgow, Inverness and Aberdeen.

About 88 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland every day.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK's spokeswoman in Scotland, said: "Scots have always shown such an incredible commitment to the cause, so we're thrilled to be trialling the new family 5k event in Scotland.

"For the first time, this will offer men the chance to experience Race for Life as participants.

"Our much-loved traditional 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy events will remain women-only - giving everyone the opportunity to support Cancer Research UK in the way they want to."

For information about the charity, call 0300 123 1022 or visit www.cancerresearchuk.org.