Issues at private firm 'stopping dentists from performing NHS work'

Hundreds of dentists have not been able to perform NHS work because of delays at a private firm which provides support services for the health service, it is claimed.

NHS England has commissioned private firm Capita to run the Primary Care Support England service, which provides support services to GP practices, pharmacies, dentists and opticians.

But the British Dental Association (BDA) said "administrative failings" at the firm have led to hundreds of NHS dentists being unable to work.

As a result, "hundreds of thousands" of patients have been left without NHS dentistry, it added.

It said NHS dentists have had to wait - in some cases for up to a year - to get their National Performer Number required to provide NHS services.

The BDA estimates practitioners from all parts of Britain have lost out on tens of thousands of pounds in income as a result of the problems, and will be seeking compensation from NHS England.

It is calling on MPs to hold the private firm to account.

BDA chairman of general dental practice Henrik Overgaard-Nielsen said: "This latest failure from Capita has forced hundreds of NHS dentists to sit idle for months.

"It's a disgrace that practitioners are being denied a livelihood, while hundreds of thousands of patients are being left without access to NHS dentistry.

"We want to thank MPs for their determination to see Capita are held accountable.

"Neither patients nor practitioners should have to pay the price for failure by an NHS subcontractor."

In September last year, the British Medical Association said "systematic failures" by Capita could be inhibiting GPs' abilities to provide safe care.

It said GPs had warned of problems with the management of patient records including long delays with the collection and delivery of records, wrong records being delivered to practices, and problems processing urgent requests for records in a timely manner.

In February, Dr Sarah Wollaston, the Tory chairwoman of the Health Select Committee, told the House of Commons: "T here are ongoing problems with the transfer of patient records and GPs and hospitals spend endless hours chasing up results, investigations and letters on a daily basis."

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt replied: "You are right that although the process of sending on these particular documents has been taken in-house, other parts of the contract were taken on by a company called Capita and there have been... teething problems which we are very aware of and we know it has been causing problems for GPs."