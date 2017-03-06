Southern Health prosecuted over alleged failure to provide safe care

A mental health trust is to be prosecuted over its alleged failure to provide safe care to some patients.

Southern Health has repeatedly hit the headlines over its failure to investigate the deaths of hundreds of patients in its care between 2011 and 2015.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC), which regulates all NHS trusts, said it is prosecuting "over an alleged failure to provide safe care and treatment resulting in avoidable harm to a patient and other patients being exposed to a significant risk of avoidable harm".

In December 2015, a patient who has not been named suffered serious injuries during a fall from a low roof at Melbury Lodge at the Royal Hampshire County Hospital, Winchester.

Basingstoke Magistrates' Court will hear the case later this year.

It is the first time the CQC has launched a prosecution against a trust.

In October, it emerged the trust's former chief executive Katrina Percy had been given a £190,000 payoff after she left her most recent role there.

She stepped down as chief executive in August but went straight into a role specially created for her at the same trust with a £240,000-a-year salary and benefits.

One of the deaths not investigated properly by Southern was that of 18-year-old Connor Sparrowhawk, who died in 2013.

A jury inquest ruled neglect contributed to the death of Mr Sparrowhawk, who drowned after an epileptic seizure at Slade House in Headington, Oxfordshire.

Southern Health accepted full responsibility for Mr Sparrowhawk's death.

Afterwards, CQC inspectors concluded the trust was still failing to protect patients from risk of harm.