F1 celebrities join fundraising efforts for crash victim

Within hours of the news breaking that promising Formula 4 driver Billy Monger has undergone amputations on both his legs, more than £100,000 had been raised for his future.

And with the appeal supported by former Formula 1 world champions Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton, the crowdfunding appeal is close to topping £800,000 with donations from more than 18,000 individuals.

The JHR Developments team set up the JustGiving page with the aim of raising £260,000 following the crash at Donington Park last month.

In a tweet, the team said all donations would go to helping Billy's future, adding: "From all of us at JHR and the Monger family, we gratefully appreciate any donations no matter how big or small. Thanks for your support."

But since then, the appeal has gone from strength to strength with messages of support including: "All the best mate, let's hope you can get behind the wheel again, and become the next Alex Zinardi" and "Good luck for a speedy recovery. You are a very brave and determined young man and will get back behind that wheel again".

Mercedes driver Hamilton, who has 4.32 million followers on Twitter, tweeted about Monger after hearing of the driver's catastrophic injuries.

Hamilton tweeted: "I have only just seen the news of this tragic incident."

He later added: "Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, @BillyMonger".

Button wrote on his Instagram account: "Hey guys this fellow racer Billy Monger had a big shunt this past weekend at Donington and sadly Billy has had amputations to both legs. This guy needs our help so if you can please donate, I will be doing as much as I can to help this dude out. The donations will be used to fund the care, treatments and therapies required by Billy in the immediate future and going forward, helping him to return to a full and active life. Info is on my bio."

A statement on the JustGiving page says: "After being involved in one of the most horrific crashes motorsport has seen Billy Monger is a teenager that needs little introduction. Thousands of people have already watched the haunting footage of the crash which left Billy fighting for his life.

"Sadly Billy has had amputations to both legs.

"Well known in motorsport for being not only an extremely talented young driver but for also being a truly special 18-year-old - loved and admired by his team, fellow competitors, supporters and of course his devoted family.

"Having always been a fighter Billy has already overcome big hurdles in his career - struggling for budget, Billy has fought his way into top-flight motorsport, however, we now need your kindness and support to help give Billy and his family the best chance to fight these injuries that will affect Billy's life so massively."

The post, which is signed by the Monger family and Steven Hunter/JHR Developments, continues: "We are in the process of establishing a trust to receive, hold, manage and expend funds for Billy's benefit. In the meantime, you can help start the process by donating online.

"Donations will be used to fund the care, treatments and therapies required by Billy in the immediate future and going forward, helping him to return to a full and active life."