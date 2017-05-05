Jackpot goes unclaimed in Friday's EuroMillions draw

There were no jackpot winners on Friday's EuroMillions draw, making Tuesday's top prize an estimated £68 million.

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 03, 07, 30, 35, 43 and the Lucky Stars were 01 and 03.

Two UK millionaires were created with the Millionaire Maker Selection.

Four people across all countries won just over £200,000 by matching five numbers and one lucky star, while 41 people scooped just over £2,000 with four numbers and two lucky stars.

There were no winners of the top prize on the Thunderball either.

The winning numbers were 32, 21, 01, 11, 36 and the Thunderball number was 08.

Three people matched five numbers, scooping £5,000 each.