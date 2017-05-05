Men charged with murdering businessman in 'botched burglary' due in court

Three men are due to appear in court charged with murdering a businessman who was fatally shot, allegedly during a botched burglary.

Guy Hedger, 61, was killed in the early hours of April 30 after at least two intruders entered his £1 million home in Castlewood, Dorset.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Hedger died as a consequence of gunshot wounds, Dorset Police said.

Jason Baccus, 41, and Scott Keeping, 44, both of Verney Close, Bournemouth, and Kevin Downton, 40, from Winterborne Stickland, near Blandford, Dorset, were charged with murder and aggravated burglary on Friday.

They are due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Police said a 40-year-old Bournemouth woman who was arrested in relation to the case had been released under investigation.