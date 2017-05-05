Racing titles galore for 'Billy Whizz'

Teenage racing driver Billy Monger, who lost both legs in a horror crash, has certainly earned his nickname Billy Whizz.

After bagging karting championships in 2012 and 2013, Billy went on to have success as a Ginetta Junior racer, coming second in the Winter series in 2015.

The route from karting to Ginetta to top-level racing is a well-established path, and Billy moved on to the next stage up in 2016 when he began racing in the F4 British Championship.

Racing with JHR Developments, Billy tackled tracks including Brands Hatch, Silverstone and Rockingham, the latter of which he started one of the races on pole.

He finished the championship with 78 points and three podiums, coming 12th.

Billy remained with the team for the 2017 championship and set out his stall early on as a leading contender, getting points in the first four rounds.

The first rounds of the season, at Brands Hatch in Kent at the start of April, saw Billy get his first podium of the season coming third, while he took 6th and 7th in the other races at the circuit.

A fortnight later, Billy took another third place at the first round at Donington Park before retiring in the second race of the day.

The third race of the round saw the crash between Billy and a Carlin car being driven by Finnish driver Patrik Pasma which appeared to have stopped on the racetrack.

Onboard footage from a camera on his JHR car showed him seeming to run into the back of Pasma's stationary car.

After being trapped in his wreckage for an hour and a half at the Leicestershire circuit, the British driver was airlifted to the nearby Queen's Medical centre in Nottingham.

The strapline on Billy's website reads: "Being crowned 2 times British Champion.. whatever the category, I have won races.

"For 2017 it's my time to become the British F4 Champion."

And while the 18-year-old's thoughts ought to be turning from racing to recovery, Billy is already planning his return, with his family saying he's been trying to get to grips with a hand clutch from his hospital bed.