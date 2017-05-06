Almost 'one in three' voters opposed to hard Brexit consider tactical options

Almost one-third of voters are ready to consider voting tactically in the hope of preventing a hard Brexit, according to a new poll.

The survey by ORB for The Independent found 30% would consider backing a candidate from a party other than their first preference if they thought it would help bring about a less extreme version of EU withdrawal.

They included 46% of people who voted Remain in last year's EU referendum and 16% of those who backed Leave.

But 50% of all voters said they would not do so.

Tactical voting against hard Brexit was more favoured by the young, with 51% of 18-24 year-olds willing to consider it.

And it was more popular among Liberal Democrat (44%) and Labour (40%) supporters than Tories (19%).

ORB interviewed 2,006 adults across the UK on May 3 and 4.