Jeremy Corbyn: Those on less than £80,000 won't face tax rise under Labour

Jeremy Corbyn has made a bold bid to position Labour as the party of low and middle-income families, with a pledge that no-one earning less than £80,000 will face personal tax rises if he wins power.

But the top 5% of earners were facing tax hikes under Labour to pay for planned improvements to public services, with shadow chancellor John McDonnell remaining silent on the scale of increases planned.

The tax move came as Theresa May announced plans to revamp mental health legislation to end one of the "burning injustices" which she identified in her first speech as Prime Minister last July.

Liberal Democrats made a pitch for the grey vote by committing to keep the triple-lock protection for the state pension, which would guarantee a boost of at least £772 a year in its value by 2021.

Tim Farron's party risked angering wealthier pensioners, though, with a plan to ditch the winter fuel payment for over-65s with incomes of more than about £45,000 - at a cost of up to £300 a year for 600,000 people.

Addressing supporters in Leicester on Saturday in the wake of his battering in the local government elections, Mr Corbyn acknowledged Labour faced a "challenge on a historic scale" to overturn poll leads in double figures for the Tories.

However he insisted the gap was "not as great as the pundits are saying" and said there were still millions of undecided voters open for persuasion.

Mr McDonnell is unveiling the tax pledge in a speech in London on Labour's vision of a "richer Britain", which will also feature promises not to increase the level of personal national insurance contributions (NICs) or VAT.

"The Labour Party is now the party of low taxes for middle and low earners, while the Tories are the party of tax handouts for the super-rich and big corporations," he is expected to say.

The upcoming Conservative manifesto is expected to ditch David Cameron's pledge not to raise income tax, VAT or NICs before 2020, after Chancellor Philip Hammond said he wanted more "flexibility" to adjust rates.

Mental health charities welcomed Mrs May's announcement that she will tear up the 1983 Mental Health Act, which is blamed for escalating numbers of vulnerable people being detained in police cells.

She promised new legislation to "confront the discrimination and unnecessary detention that takes place too often" and said she would recruit 10,000 new mental health professionals to the NHS by 2020.

Marjorie Wallace of mental health charity Sane welcomed the plan as "a major victory" for campaigners, but warned: "In order for Theresa May's ambitious vision for mental health reform to be realised, we need to guarantee that alongside the measures proposed, resources are placed in frontline services."

In article for the Sun on Sunday, Mrs May warned voters not to assume that the Conservatives historic successes in local elections had given her the strong mandate she needed for Brexit negotiations.

"I am not taking anything for granted, and neither will my team," she said.

"There is too much at stake. We cannot afford to take the risk of the opposition parties forming a coalition of chaos that would send a weak, floundering Jeremy Corbyn to negotiate for Britain in Brussels."