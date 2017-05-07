Banksy takes on Brexit as mural shows workman chipping away at star on EU flag

A large mural by street artist Banksy of a workman chipping away at one of the 12 stars on the European flag has appeared on the side of a building in Dover.

The artwork close to the Kent port town's ferry terminal features a workman on a ladder removing one of the bright yellow stars.

Representatives for the elusive guerrilla artist from Bristol confirmed to the Press Association that the piece was by him. Banksy also posted images on his verified Instagram account.

The artwork in a town that acts as one of Britain's main gateways to the Continent comes as the UK is in the middle of a General Election campaign and Brexit.

The piece is also just a short crossing from Calais where Banksy sent most of his exhibitions from his Dismaland art project in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, to be used as shelter for migrants.