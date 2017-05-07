Bird flu outbreak at second Lancashire farm

The second outbreak of bird flu in two days has been confirmed at a Lancashire farm.

The H5N8 strain of avian flu was confirmed in a small backyard flock of chickens and ducks at the farm near Thornton-Cleveleys, Wyre, Lancashire.

It follows the discovery of the disease in a flock of about 30 chickens at a nearby farm on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said: "The flock contains nine birds. A number had died and the remaining live birds at the premises will be humanely culled.

"A full investigation is under way to determine the source of the infection."

A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone have been put in place around the infected premises to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

The risk to public health from the virus was very low, Public Health England said, while the Food Standards Agency said it did not pose a food safety risk.