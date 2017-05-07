MSPs call on more to be done to encourage participation in sport

Too many barriers remain to greater participation in sport across Scotland, according to a committee.

A perceived lack of time, shortage of local facilities and the cost of participation were found to be the biggest factors by Holyrood's Health and Sport Committee.

The work of volunteers across the country and the Active Schools programme were praised by MSPs but they found a "mixed picture" on the planned sporting legacy from the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Members of the committee visited community sports hubs and carried out a survey of over 3,000 people to gather views on sporting participation and physical activity.

The survey found that females (25%) are almost twice as likely as males (13%) to not take part in regular sport or physical activity.

Feeling self-conscious or family commitments were the leading reasons for not taking part.

Committee convener Neil Findlay said: "The committee has seen some excellent work being undertaken by enthusiastic volunteers in communities across the country but it is clear that there's still more that needs to be done to increase levels of participation in sport and physical activity.

"It is disappointing that the tremendous enthusiasm of volunteers in supporting the commonwealth games has not been converted into a legacy of ongoing participation in voluntary activity, especially in sport.

"The Scottish Government may wish to look to the Young Leaders programme in the Highlands as an example that could be rolled out across the country.

"It's also disappointing to learn that there are still issues around accessing the school estate and that this valuable resource is not being utilised to its full potential."