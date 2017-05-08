May more likely to protect NHS than Corbyn, voters believe

Voters believe Theresa May is more likely than Jeremy Corbyn to protect the NHS, a poll suggests.

The Conservative Party leader was backed by 42.1% of respondents to the Survation research for Good Morning Britain.

Labour leader Mr Corbyn received 39% of the vote while 18.9% said they "don't know" who they trusted more to protect the NHS.

When it came to asking those who intend to vote who they will back at the June 8 General Election, 47% of respondents said the Conservatives compared to 30% for Labour, 7% for the Liberal Democrats, 5% SNP, 4% Ukip, 3% Green Party and 1% Plaid Cymru.

Survation interviewed 1,005 British residents aged 18 or over between May 5 and 6.