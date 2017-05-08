Medicine for rare genetic eye disease backed for NHS use

A medicine for patients with a rare genetic disease that can cause sudden blindness has been approved for use within the NHS in Scotland.

Idebenone (Raxone) will be used to treat Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a severely disabling disease of the eye.

Experts believe the medicine offers the potential for improving the sight of a proportion of patients with the condition who are not yet blind. There are currently no other treatments for the disease.

The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) gave the green light for the drug to be used on the NHS after considering it through its Patient and Clinician Engagement (PACE) process, for medicines used at the end of life and for very rare conditions.

Two other new medicines were also approved by the SMC on Monday.

Belimumab (Benlysta) was accepted for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), an autoimmune disease where the immune system attacks the body.

It causes inflammation and organ damage which can result in life-threatening complications for some patients.

Also accepted by the panel was micronised progesterone (Utrogestan), which can be used to support embryo implantation and pregnancy as part of fertility treatment.

SMC chairman Dr Alan MacDonald said: "The committee is pleased to be able to accept these three medicines for routine use.

"Through the evidence given at our PACE meeting by patient groups and clinicians, we know that our decision on idebenone will be welcomed.

"This is the first medicine to treat LHON and its availability will be of value to those who develop this devastating hereditary condition.

"For patients with SLE, belimumab offers the potential to improve control of the disease and reduce some of the challenging symptoms they experience.

"Micronised progesterone offers an additional option for use in treating infertility."