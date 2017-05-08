Physiotherapy waiting times 'may lengthen over Brexit doubts and visa limits'

Waiting times for physiotherapy could worsen because of visa restrictions on workers and uncertainty over Brexit, it is being warned.

The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy accused the Government of not having a coherent strategy on the recruitment of overseas staff.

An extra 500 physiotherapists were needed every year to keep up with demand for treatment, said the CSP.

Policy director Rob Yeldham said he was disappointed with the stance of the Home Office on the issue, adding: " The Home Office said they reviewed healthcare professionals when looking at the shortage occupation list and it did not include physios, but that was in 2015, before emerging evidence of the scale of the challenge and before Brexit.

"The reality is that many services are finding it difficult to recruit physiotherapists and if overseas physiotherapists are forced out then patients will face longer waits.

"There does not appear to be any coherent strategy here and the Home Office should change its policy on visas and give assurances to healthcare professionals from Europe as a matter of urgency."