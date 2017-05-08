Stolen National Crime Agency car used to flag down motorist

A National Crime Agency car stolen by thieves has been used to flag down a female motorist, police have said.

West Midlands Police said the woman reported two men using the unmarked law enforcement car after being asked to get into the vehicle, which is fitted with blue lights.

Officers are now appealing for sightings of the silver BMW 1 Series and have issued a warning to the public.

Police have said at least one vehicle is known to have been stopped by men posing as police officers after the car was stolen from an address in Solihull on Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Underwood, from Solihull Police, said: "We are asking anyone who sees this vehicle to call us straight away.

"A police officer will always show their warrant card as proof of their identity. If this is not shown or you have any concerns then please call us on 101."