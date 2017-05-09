LGBT people have higher levels of anxiety, survey finds

People who identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual report lower wellbeing than the UK average, with much higher levels of anxiety than those who are straight, analysis has found.

Data from the Office for National Statistics found life satisfaction was highest for those who identified as straight (7.6 out of 10), compared with 7.2 for bisexual respondents and 7.4 for gay or lesbian people.

Anxiety was more prominent in bisexual people, at an average of just over 3.6, compared with around 2.8 for heterosexual respondents.

Three in every 10 (30.1%) who describe themselves as bisexual reported their anxiety as "high", compared with around two in every 10 (19.5%) who identify as heterosexual.

The figures are based on the Annual Population Survey three-year data set, a survey of around 300,000 people aged over 16 between January 2013 and December 2015.