Man due in court over dog attack that left young girl badly injured

A man is to appear in court charged over a dog attack which left a two-year-old girl with serious injuries to her head and body.

The youngster and her aunt, 57, were hurt during the incident in the garden of a house in Toxteth, Liverpool, on Sunday afternoon.

Andrew McGowan, 35, of Cockburn Street, Toxteth, is accused of being in charge of four dogs which were dangerously out of control, Merseyside Police said.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The girl was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken by air ambulance to Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

Her condition is described as serious, but not life-threatening.

The aunt was taken to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital where she received treatment for minor injuries.

She was later released from hospital.

Police later seized five dogs and six puppies from a neighbouring property and confirmed the breed was an American Bully Dog - which is not banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Two of the five adult dogs were humanely destroyed.