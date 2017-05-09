Almost a third of new medicines give rise to previously unrecognised safety concerns after being approved by American regulators, research has shown.

Advanced targeted drugs known as "biologics", which include cutting edge cancer treatments, were among those more likely to have their safety questioned, said scientists.

The US team analysed data on drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) between 2001 and 2010, looking for evidence of new problems emerging up to this year.

The study found that 32% of new drugs triggered safety warnings after they had been approved for use in patients.

Lead researcher Dr Joseph Ross, from Yale University, said: "That is very rarely a drug withdrawal, but more commonly a black box warning, or drug safety communication issued by the FDA to let physicians and patients know that new safety information has been determined."

New medicines have to go through a thorough process of pre-clinical testing and patient trials before they can be marketed, both in the US and UK.

In the US, most clinical trials involve fewer than 1,000 patients studied for six months or less, said the Yale investigators.

This made it difficult to detect safety issues that only emerged after larger numbers of patients had used a drug for a longer period of time, they claimed.

Along with biologic therapies, drugs that were approved by the FDA through a "fast track" process were more likely to raise safety concerns.

The findings, reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association, highlighted the dangers of rushing new drugs out to patients too fast, said the authors.

Dr Ross added: "It shows that there is the potential for compromising patient safety when drug evaluation is persistently sped up."