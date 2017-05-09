Southern Health prosecuted over death of teenager Connor Sparrowhawk

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is to prosecute an NHS trust after an 18-year-old patient drowned at one of its specialist facilities.

Connor Sparrowhawk suffered an epileptic seizure while taking a bath at Slade House in Headington, Oxfordshire in 2013.

Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust accepted full responsibility for Mr Sparrowhawk's death and offered the teenager's family compensation.

The HSE said it was prosecuting the trust "under Section 3 of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974, following its investigation into the death of a patient under its care".

A jury inquest held in 2013 ruled neglect contributed to the death of Mr Sparrowhawk.

Southern Health is also facing a prosecution by the Care Quality Commission "over an alleged failure to provide safe care and treatment resulting in avoidable harm to a patient and other patients being exposed to a significant risk of avoidable harm".

The allegation relates to care of a patient who suffered serious injuries during a fall from a low roof at Melbury Lodge at the Royal Hampshire County Hospital, Winchester, in December 2015.

The CQC said there is currently no date set for the case.

The two cases are expected to be heard separately in court.