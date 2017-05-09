Theme park 'splash' ride closed after reports of person falling in water

A theme park ride has been closed after reports of someone falling in the water.

Tamworth-based Drayton Manor Theme Park said there had been an incident on its Splash Canyon ride.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was "called to reports of a patient in the water at Drayton Manor, Tamworth, at 2.18pm this afternoon".

It added: "An ambulance, a senior paramedic officer, a paramedic area support officer, a rapid response paramedic, a community first responder and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire were sent to the scene. The first resource was on scene within seven minutes."

The theme park said: " The Splash Canyon ride has been closed following an incident this afternoon. Emergency services are at the scene and our fully trained park staff are assisting."