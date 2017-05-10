Failure to deliver Brexit would destroy trust in politicians, PM says

Failing to deliver Brexit would "destroy trust" in politicians, Theresa May has said.

In an attack on political oppontents who want to row back on the referendum, the Prime Minister said making good on the result of last year's vote would help to restore the public's faith in Westminster.

Mrs May insisted she was getting out and about meeting voters during the election campaign, and claimed many of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's visits were within 25 miles of London.

"There is an issue about trust in politicians," she said.

"I was asked about the Brexit vote. I think it is important to deliver on that vote because I hope that will start to rebuild trust in politicians, because if all politicians do is say 'you may have voted to leave the European Union, we don't think you got that right, let's have a second referendum', that destroys trust in politicians.

"We gave people the choice, we can build trust by saying we gave people the choice, we will now deliver for you on that choice."

During the wide-ranging question and answer session with workers at a printers in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, Mrs May also insisted the HS2 high speed rail between London and the north will go ahead.

Mrs May said: "In order to have that strong economy, we need to make sure we have got the right infrastructure in place.

"Rail infrastructure is an important part of that and I think HS2 is important in that. HS2 is largely about increasing capacity on our rail system.

"So I think it is important. We are committed to it."

Earlier, Mrs May urged voters to put aside their previous allegiances as she insisted she would fight for ordinary families.

The Prime Minister has been careful so far to insist she is not complacent about the outcome of the General Election, fearing some Tory voters may not turn out if they believe it is a done deal.

But she told supporters during a campaign stop on the outskirts of Nottingham there was "only one person" who could win, before quickly correcting herself.

Mrs May would not be drawn on her social status after suggestions by Lib Dem leader Tim Farron that he was the only party leader with working class roots.

Asked if she was middle class or upper class, she replied: "I'll tell you what I am, I'm somebody who is here to work for ordinary working families.

"I want to make sure that it doesn't matter what background you come from, it's up to you, your talents and your hard work as to how far you go in life.

"And we want to create a better future for everyone across the country."

Insisting the party can win in former mining towns, she said: "This isn't about who people have voted for before, it's about who they believe will be able to conduct the strongest negotiations and get the best possible deal for Britain from Europe because that matters to people in Mansfield, across Nottinghamshire and across the whole of the Midlands."

She added: "This is about a very clear choice. There's only one person, one of two people, who is going to be prime minister on June 9 - me or Jeremy Corbyn.

"The question is which one of us do people want to see leading this country."