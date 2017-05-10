Probe into judge continues after lost luggage comments in 2015

A judicial watchdog has yet to conclude an investigation into a High Court judge who hit the headlines after complaining about lost luggage more than 18 months ago.

Mr Justice Peter Smith complained about how bags had gone astray after he booked a flight with British Airways - while he was overseeing a case involving the airline.

The judge made his complaints in a ruling on the case, which involved allegations of air cargo charges being fixed, in July 2015.

He was subsequently criticised by a senior barrister, in a newspaper article, and by Court of Appeal judges and agreed to ''refrain'' from overseeing hearings.

The Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO), which monitors judges' behaviour, said in September 2015 that it was investigating.

A spokesman said on Wednesday: "The JCIO investigation continues."

The judge, who is based in the Chancery Division of the High Court in London, has not been at work for many months.

A spokesman for the judiciary said on Wednesday: "Mr Justice Peter Smith has agreed to continue to refrain from sitting at the present time."

Mr Justice Smith spelled out the problems he encountered after flying to Florence with his wife during the summer of 2015.