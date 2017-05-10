Science teacher and six pupils taken to hospital after chemical incident

A science teacher and six pupils were taken to hospital after a chemical incident caused by a teenager opening a bottle of bromine water.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent its hazardous area response team, two emergency planning managers, an ambulance and a paramedic support officer to Birmingham's Four Dwellings Academy.

A spokesman for the service said those affected by the chemical reported breathing difficulties before the call-out at 10.15am on Wednesday.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "The seven were assessed at the scene by ambulance staff.

"As a precaution, the teenagers were taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital and the teacher to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham."

The school said in a statement: "At 9.45 am today a year 10 student inadvertently and mistakenly opened a bottle of bromine water during a science lesson, a substance which can cause breathing difficulties and irritation if it comes into contact with skin.

"The laboratory was immediately evacuated and emergency services were called to the site.

"We can confirm that six students were driven by minibus to Birmingham Children's Hospital as a precaution for medical checks.

"They were displaying no symptoms of any illness at the time and have now been discharged from the hospital all fit and well."