Tipper truck driver who almost hit colleagues and police to be sentenced

A tipper truck driver who took his works vehicle and almost drove into colleagues and police will be sentenced today.

Patrick Denman, 36, of North Seaton Road, Ashington, Northumberland, had an argument at work and drove off from his depot in the truck.

Monitored by the force helicopter, Denman went the wrong way along a dual carriageway and swerved towards a marked police car before ending up on a grass verge, where he was arrested.

He is facing a prison sentence after admitting aggravated vehicle-taking, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.