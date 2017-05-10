Whitehall suspect to appear in court on terror and explosives charges

A man who was allegedly found with knives in the heart of Westminster is due to appear in court on terrorism and explosives charges.

Khalid Mohammed Omar Ali, 27, is charged with preparing terrorist acts after he was detained close to Downing Street in central London on April 27.

He is also accused of two counts of making or having explosives related to activity in Afghanistan in 2012, Scotland Yard said.

Ali, of north London, is due to appear on remand at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police said Ali had been charged with the "intention of committing acts of terrorism engaged in conduct in preparation for giving effect to that intention", on or before April 27 under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

The other two charges under section 3 of the Explosive Substance Act 1883 allege Ali "unlawfully and maliciously made or had in his possession or under his control a quantity of explosive substances with intent by means thereof to endanger life or cause serious injury to property or to enable any other person to do so" on or before January 28 2012 and July 6 2012.

Ali is believed to have attended school in Tottenham, north London, and was arrested following a "stop and search" operation last month.