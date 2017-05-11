Family's 'heartbreak' after suspicious death of B&B owner at home in France

The sister of a 50-year-old bed and breakfast owner who died at her home in France has paid tribute to a "clever, fun-loving, kind" person.

Derby-born Stephanie Turtle died on March 30 at her home in Prayssac, south-west France, after emergency services were called to the property.

Her husband, David Turtle, 62, has been charged in connection with her death, Derby Coroner's Court heard.

The brief hearing, attended by Stephanie's sister and friends of the family, heard she was pronounced dead at around 2.24am and her body identified by a tattoo on her ankle.

Assistant coroner Rachel Syed began the inquest by addressing friends and family of Ms Turtle. She said: "I imagine today will be very difficult for all concerned."

Speaking after the inquest, sister Catherine Seymour said: "She was hard-working, clever, fun-loving, kind; a lovely person and all of her family and friends are heartbroken."

DC Wayne Neal, of Derbyshire Police, told the court: "The French police are treating the incident as suspicious and David Turtle has been arrested and charged in relation to Stephanie Turtle's death and he is remanded in custody.

"The French police are continuing their investigation."

The coroner adjourned the inquest pending developments in the criminal case.