Labour heading 'back to the past' while Tories want 'better future', PM says

The "pretty shambolic" leaking of Labour's draft manifesto shows the "chaos" that would be unleashed if the party wins power, according to Theresa May.

Jeremy Corbyn's plans for government would take the country "back to the past", the Prime Minister insisted.

The 43-page document sets out plans to nationalise key industries, strengthen trade union rights and put extra cash into the NHS by increasing taxes on top earners.

Mrs May seized on the divisions in the Labour Party that led to the leak.

She told Channel 4 News: "I think what we see from the issue around the Labour Party's manifesto is, first of all, it is pretty shambolic the way the manifesto has come out.

"I think that shows the sort of chaos that we would see from a Labour government.

"But, crucially, if you look at what they are suggesting, if you take their manifesto overall, actually, what they are suggesting is taking us back to the past.

"What I'm interested in is dealing with the challenges that we face today but making a better future for this country."

Mrs May made the comments during a visit to the Young Minds charity in central London where she chatted to staff on the parental helpline set up to help mothers and fathers with concerns about their children's mental health.

Labour's draft manifesto says "no deal" at the end of Brexit talks is not an option.

Mrs May insisted she was the leader to get the "best deal for this country" with the European Union and promised a "deep and special partnership" with Brussels.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker admitted earlier this week the leaking of accounts of his dinner in No 10 to dicuss Brexit with the PM had been a "serious mistake", although he denied responsibility for the move.

Mrs May said the incident underlined the "tough" negotiations ahead, telling the programme: "Comments were made, leaks were made, and if you look at what the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker recently said, he said that it was wrong for those leaks to have taken place.

"I think what this overall shows is there will be tough negotiations. That's why we need a strong hand in our negotiations."

The Prime Minister has used Tory Europhile Ken Clarke's accusation that she is a "bloody difficult woman" to claim she is the tough negotiator the UK needs in Brexit talks. But asked about the rest of the unguarded exchange where Mr Clarke said she is "not one of the tiny band of lunatics who thinks she can have a sort of glorious economic future outside the single market", she replied: "I think there are huge opportunities for Brexit."

Pressed on whether Mr Clarke had been wrong, she replied: "No, what I want to do, he talked about the single market, what I want to do in relation to the single market is ensure that we get the best possible deal in terms of access through a comprehensive free trade agreement."