Man charged over theft of National Crime Agency car

A man has been charged in connection with the theft of a National Crime Agency car which was stolen during a burglary.

West Midlands Police issued an alert on Monday after an unmarked BMW, fitted with sirens and blue lights, was used by men posing as police officers to flag down a motorist in Small Heath, Birmingham.

The vehicle had been taken from outside an address in Solihull on Sunday.

A police spokesman said Kadim Shah, from Lewis Road in Stirchley, Birmingham, has been charged with taking a vehicle without consent and driving without insurance or a licence.

The 19-year-old shopworker will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Inquiries are continuing to locate a second man suspected of being involved in the offences.