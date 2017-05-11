Man charged over theft of National Crime Agency car
A man has been charged in connection with the theft of a National Crime Agency car which was stolen during a burglary.
West Midlands Police issued an alert on Monday after an unmarked BMW, fitted with sirens and blue lights, was used by men posing as police officers to flag down a motorist in Small Heath, Birmingham.
The vehicle had been taken from outside an address in Solihull on Sunday.
A police spokesman said Kadim Shah, from Lewis Road in Stirchley, Birmingham, has been charged with taking a vehicle without consent and driving without insurance or a licence.
The 19-year-old shopworker will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Inquiries are continuing to locate a second man suspected of being involved in the offences.