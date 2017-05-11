Many youngsters with eating disorders waiting longer than week for treatment

More than three in 10 children and teenagers who need urgent treatment for an eating disorder wait longer than a week, figures show.

NHS England has published data for the first time showing the percentage of youngsters under 19 waiting for help for problems including anorexia and bulimia.

The NHS has a target that, by 2020, 95% of children and young people needing urgent help should start treatment within a week.

In more routine cases, 95% should start treatment within four weeks.

The new data shows that 68.7% of youngsters who needed urgent care were treated within a week between January and March this year (171 people).

A further 62 children and young people waited between one and four weeks, while 14 waited between four weeks and three months, and two patients waited longer than three months.

The proportion of children seen within a week has been rising steadily over the last nine months.

For routine cases, 78.9% of children and young people started treatment within four weeks (944 patients), while 219 waited four weeks to three months and 34 waited more than three months.

A spokesman for NHS England said: "The data shows a substantial proportion of children and young people are receiving the care they need swiftly.

"It also highlights the scale of change under way by a major programme of work to improve services. Alongside the new waiting time standard, 67 dedicated community eating disorders services are being developed and recruitment to get the teams up to full capacity is well under way.

"Our goal is to ensure that increasing numbers of children and young people will receive swift, effective eating disorder treatment."

The figures come as charity the Heath Foundation said general N HS waiting times in England have hit a five-year low.

Its analysis showed that waiting times for many NHS urgent and emergency services in England were at their worst in 2016/17.

However, it said there is little evidence that the quality of care for illnesses such as heart attack, stroke and cancer is deteriorating.

Tim Gardner, senior policy fellow at the Health Foundation, said: "More people waited longer to access important areas of NHS care in 2016/17 - for things like admission to hospital from A&E, non-urgent surgery and cancer treatment - than at any time in the last five years.

"However, at the same time, the NHS is treating more people than ever before, including more people within the target waiting times.

"Crucially, for big killers like stroke, heart attack and some cancers, the latest data shows that the quality of care being delivered by the NHS is holding.

"This may be because it is too early to tell whether the pressures on the NHS are affecting the quality of care delivered.

"Or it may be a reflection of the incredible hard work of NHS staff to ensure good quality of care is maintained despite tightening resources."

Fran Woodard, executive director of policy and impact at Macmillan Cancer Support, said the target for people with cancer to start treatment within two months has now been missed for 15 months in a row.

She said this had become the "new normal" and was "unacceptable".

Tom Quinn, director of external affairs at eating disorders charity Beat, said: "It is concerning that so many young people are waiting too long for treatment.

"All evidence tells us the sooner someone with an eating disorder gets the treatment they need, the more likely they are to make a full and sustained recovery.

"More work must be done at a national and local level to ensure these figures improve year on year.

"Indeed, the number of people not getting the treatment they need will be much higher than these figures suggest.

"The report shows only those who have been referred to eating disorder services and we know that many are not referred for treatment when they should be, or are still suffering in silence."