Scientists identify molecules that could help repair scarred organs

Biological signals that help repair body tissue after injury could help scientists develop new treatments for asthma and organ scarring, a study suggests.

Researchers have identified two molecules that enhance immune system responses inside vital organs to fight off parasitic infections and repair damage.

The discovery could lead to new ways of treating diseases in which tissue repair runs out of control, leading to fibrosis - organ scarring - and conditions such as asthma.

Fibrosis is the underlying cause of many fatal conditions affecting the heart, lung, liver and kidney, as well as disability associated with ageing.

Dr Carlos Minutti, from the University of Edinburgh's School of Biological Sciences, said: "Our findings will aid in the development of new approaches to control diseases caused by exaggerated repair responses, such as asthma, fibrosis and perhaps even cancer.

"By targeting local signals the treatment can be restricted to the damaged organ, reducing side effects."

The team, whose research appears in the journal Science, found that specific signals in the lungs and liver enhance the tissue repair response of mice infected with parasitic worms and bacteria.

The scientists identified two different signalling molecules active in the lungs and liver, surfactant protein A and C1q.