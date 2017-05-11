Woman shot during police raid and two others face court on terrorism charges

Three women including one who was shot during a police raid are due to appear in court charged with preparing a terrorist act and conspiracy to murder.

Londoners Rizlaine Boular, 21, Khawla Barghouthi, 20, and Mina Dich, 43, were charged on Wednesday after their arrests last month, Scotland Yard said.

Boular, of central London, was shot by police during a raid by elite armed offices at a terraced house in Harlesden Road, north London, on April 27.

She was arrested when she was discharged from hospital on April 30.

Barghouthi, of north-west London, was arrested in Harlesden Road on April 27 and Boular's mother, Dich, of south-west London, was arrested on the same day in Kent.

The three women are accused of conspiring together "to murder a person or persons unknown" between April 11 and April 28 2017, police said.

Boular is also charged with "the intention of committing acts of terrorism ... contrary to section 5(1)(a) and (3) Terrorism Act 2006" over the same period.

Dich and Barghouthi are accused of intending to assist Boular "to commit acts of terrorism" between the same dates.

They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning.

Scotland Yard said that everyone else arrested in connection with the investigation has been released from police custody.