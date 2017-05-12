Charles and Camilla attend ceremony at war memorial in Dublin

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have taken part in a ceremony at a war memorial in Dublin on the final day of their tour of the island of Ireland.

Charles and Camilla arrived at the Cross of Sacrifice in Glasnevin Cemetery for their first engagement of the day.

They attended the unveiling of Victoria Cross paving stones in memory of four Irish-born soldiers - Corporal John Cunningham, Company Sergeant Major Robert Hill Hanna, Lieutenant Frederick Maurice Watson Harvey and Private Michael James O'Rourke.

The soldiers were awarded the Victoria Cross in 1917.

Charles paused at the paving stone of Corporal Cunningham after he unveiled the memorial stone.

The Duchess bowed her head as she unveiled the paving stone in memory of Sergeant Major Hill Hanna.

Prince Charles and Arts Minister Heather Humphreys then laid wreaths at the Cross of Sacrifice.

This is the final day of the royal couple's four-day visit to the island of Ireland.

In one of his last engagements of the day, the Prince of Wales will meet with Taoiseach Enda Kenny.