Ofcom probe into rising cost of calling patients in hospital

Ofcom has launched a probe into the rising costs friends and relatives are forced to pay when calling patients in hospital.

The industry regulator announced it will be carrying out a review into the use of 070 numbers, as well as directory enquiries numbers which begin with 118.

Campaigners are now calling for the 070 number range, used by one firm that runs bedside TV and phone services in NHS hospitals, to be scrapped.

"Given the rising cost of calling these service numbers, Ofcom is launching a Call Cost Review, to ensure that prices are transparent and fair to consumers," the regulator said.

"Our Call Cost Review will consider whether consumer harm is arising out of deliberate misconduct or market failure, and what action may be required."

Ofcom said it expects to publish detailed proposals this year.

Earlier this month the Press Association revealed how Hospedia, which currently manages TV and bedside phone services in 150 NHS hospitals, makes people call loved ones via costly 070 numbers.

The charges vary from hospital to hospital, but many trust websites say they cost around 50p a minute or more.

Callers are also forced to listen to a lengthy recorded message of about 70 seconds - which racks up charges before they are even connected to their loved one.

The firm, which made £21.2 million in revenue last year, said in 2014 it planned to phase out the use of 070 numbers, but this has not happened.

Introduced in 1995 by Oftel, 070 numbers are designed as a "follow me" service, seeing calls diverted from one number to another.

They allow the person being called to have their own private number and remain contactable wherever they go, and are often used by small businesses and sole traders, the regulator said.

But Ofcom has revealed it is also concerned that these numbers may cause confusion, and said there is "evidence of scams" designed to make people think they are actually calling a mobile phone.

"When people call the 070 number back, they are actually dialling a service costing up to £3.40 a minute," the body said.

David Hickson, of the Fair Telecoms Campaign, said: "The 070 range is an anomaly, it is left over from an old idea that never took off - because of the costs.

"The lack of price transparency on the range is being exploited by a few - most notably operators of hospital bedside phone services.

"Our recommendation to Ofcom is that this range be simply scrapped, so that those who wish to offer premium rate services may do so properly."