20-year-old woman killed in collision with taxi

A 20-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a taxi in the early hours.

The accident involving a silver Skoda Octavia taxi and the female pedestrian happened in Lake Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, at 12.30am on Saturday.

A 37-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said he had been released from custody but remained under investigation. She said: "A collision occurred between a pedestrian and a silver Skoda Octavia taxi on Lake Road.

The pedestrian, a 20-year-old woman from Fareham, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Formal identification procedures are ongoing at this time."

Inspector Darren Ord said: "I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the pedestrian or the vehicle prior to the collision to come forward and speak to us."