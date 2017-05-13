Tories maintain commanding lead over Labour, say latest polls

The Conservatives continue to enjoy a commanding lead over Labour, putting Theresa May on course for a resounding victory in the General Election on June 8, according to the latest clutch of opinion polls.

YouGov for The Sunday Times has the Tories on 49%, Labour on 31%, the Liberal Democrats on 9% and Ukip on 3%.

ComRes for the Sunday Mirror and the Independent puts the Conservatives on 48%, with Labour on 30%, the Lib Dems on 10% and Ukip on 5%.

Opinium in The Observer has the Conservatives on 47%, Labour on 32%, the Lib Dems on 8% with Ukip at 5%.

ORB for The Sunday Telegraph put support for Tories on 46%, Labour on 32%, with the Lib Dems on 8% and Ukip on 7%.

ComRes interviewed 2,007 GB adults online between May 10 and 12, Opinium Research carried out an online survey of 2,003 UK adults from May 9 to May 12, and ORB surveyed 1,508 voters.