Leeds Bradford Airport evacuated after suspicious package reported

A suspicious package caused the evacuation of staff and passengers from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Several flights were delayed following the security alert on Saturday night.

West Yorkshire Police said they were called to the airport at 8.09pm.

The airport was closed and a cordon put in place while the package was examined.

An airport spokesman said on Saturday: "Leeds Bradford Airport is currently closed after a suspicious package was reported.

"All passengers have been safely evacuated from the terminal building.

"West Yorkshire Police are on site and further information will be issued in due course."

One traveller tweeted: " Leeds Bradford airport evacuated and sat waiting in the plane."

Shortly after 12.30am on Sunday airport officials said they had re-opened the terminal and operations had re-started.

Passengers with any queries were told to contact their airline directly.