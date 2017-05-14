RAF veteran with dementia marks 70th birthday with wing-walk for charity

A daredevil RAF veteran has celebrated his 70th birthday by doing a wing-walk for charity.

Geoff Cook, from Humberside, carried out the daring stunt to raise funds for the Alzheimer's Society after he was diagnosed with dementia.

"I wanted to challenge the negativity around dementia that I have come across since I have had Alzheimer's," he said after raising more than £1,600.

"People think if you have dementia that you just sit down and give up, but I want to show people that it just isn't true - and I've done just that today".