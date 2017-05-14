Robots taking jobs from translator to travel agent - and writers could be next

Robots are taking over an increasing numbers of jobs, with automation replacing posts such as pharmacy assistants, travel agents and translators, a study reveals.

Two-thirds of the fastest-declining jobs are linked to increased automation and technological advances, said jobs site Adzuna.

Illustrators and writers also feature in a list of declining occupations caused by automation.

In contrast, there are a number of other occupations that are growing, including nail technicians and retail security officers, said the report.

Doug Monro, co-founder of Adzuna, said: "The robots are not just coming, they are here already - in our pockets, workplaces and homes.

"Automation is already replacing jobs and could be set to replace some roles, like translators and travel agents, entirely. But, at least in the short term, artificial intelligence advances seem to be creating new jobs just as fast.

"Tech is changing the shape of industries in more complex ways than previously predicted. For example in the creative and design fields, previously feted as 'robot-proof', we are seeing that software and technological tools can help even the most creative of professionals automate tasks, find efficiencies in workflows, and change the way they work.

"Employers and jobseekers alike will need to anticipate and react to this high rate of change or they risk being left behind."