Veterans in 90s joined by cadets in Hyde Park parade to honour fallen

Teenage cadets joined veterans in their 90s for an annual march to honour those who have given their lives in conflict.

Scores of former and serving military personnel took part in the 93rd parade of the Combined Cavalry Old Comrades in London's Hyde Park.

Many wore black bowler hats and dark suits rather than their ceremonial uniforms and carried closed umbrellas.

More than 2,000 from the Cavalry and Yeomanry regiments took part in the event on Sunday, watched by their partners and families.

They were joined by veterans ranging from the Second World War to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Philip Moore, aged 96, has attended every year since the end of the Second World War, in which he served in the 4th County of London Yeomanry Sharpshooters.

"Not many of my generation can make it but I make it," the decorated veteran and grandfather said.

"The younger generation should know about what we did - we did what we had to; if we hadn't the bloody Nazis would be here."

For Royal Lancers cadets Lance Corporal Ella Munn, 16, and Sergeant Harry Wilkinson, 17, it was their first year taking part in the parade.

"It's important that as cadets we recognise that we have more of a responsibility but that it's everybody's job to honour the fallen - because we wouldn't have the country we have today if it wasn't for them," Ella said.

Former serviceman James Butler, who served in the Kings Royal Hussars, also attended for the first time this year.

"I decided it was time - it feels great to be a part of it," said the 73-year-old from Devon.

"There's been a lot of action and a lot of people have been killed.

"There are a lot of very brave people involved in this - I came to honor them really."

An open air memorial service was held in the park after the parade and a poppy wreath was laid to commemorate soldiers who have been killed in conflict since the First World War.